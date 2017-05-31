Imagine being a flower

Watercolour/gouache20-11-15 - 1 (1069)“Just imagine becoming the way you used to be as a very young child, before you understood the meaning of any word, before opinions took over your mind.    The real you is loving, joyful, and free.    The real you is just like a flower, just like the wind, just like the ocean, just like the sun.”     Don Miguel Ruiz

A Bientôt

