Imagine being a flower

Watercolour/gouache“Just imagine becoming the way you used to be as a very young child, before you understood the meaning of any word, before opinions took over your mind. The real you is loving, joyful, and free. The real you is just like a flower, just like the wind, just like the ocean, just like the sun.” Don Miguel Ruiz
A Bientôt
Great colors, Janet! 🙂
Wow! Superb, Janet! Hugs! ❤
I like that idea. Full of color and life! (K)
A simply glorious painting, Janet. It fills my soul with joy. xx
A lovely quote, and truly wise. Janet, the lilies are superb. I love the way the purple and pink tones flow so softly to frame them. Hugs.
What a beautiful flower painting Janet. Just like Don Miguel’s quote, it is wild, joyful and free. Kudos! and thanks for the beautiful birthday treat.