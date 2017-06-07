Like a flying jewel, the hummingbird darts lightly through the world, teaching us to appreciate the wonder and magic of every day existence……….
watercolour/gouache
How does the creative process work?
Initially the seed of an idea is sewn.
The seed then enters into an incubation period which can be short lived, or take years to come to fruition.
The seed of an idea As we go about our daily lives, just like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle being revealed, the seed sprouts ideas that give us more information…..This can happen at any time.
It’s vital to record these ideas, because even when we think we couldn’t possibly forget a moment of inspiration……we can, and do, which is why it’s important to always have a sketch/notebook at hand.
Like a ghostly apparition sometimes the answer seems almost within reach – but then it disappears and returns to incubation….it was just a glimpse of what might be.
Ultimately we hope to experience the ‘Ah Ha’ moment. That exquisite time when the completed jigsaw puzzle is revealed in our mind’s eye……At this point, we can see and feel the rhythms and flow of the concept. Finer details are revealed as we commence work.The more we exercise and practise our creative thinking, regardless of what discipline we are involved in, the easier and more fluent this process will become. Playing is a key element in revealing vital clues.
watercolour/gouacheThe human world is filled with turbulence, however if we spread our wings like the magical hummingbird and soar above it all – I believe that we open up the channels of creative possibilities hidden within each one of us.
A bientôt.
A good reminder at the start of a creative day. Thank you Janet
Hi Janet . Thanks so much for sharing this. My creative process is very close to yours. And colors play a tremendously important role in it. Kandinsky said that color created a resonance in us and art can thus at moments make the human soul vibrate. I love that idea of soul vibrations because it’s really what I resent.
That’s why I feel that what we actually do is paint our emotions.
Have a wonderful day.
Uwe
Exquisite essay on the creative process, Janet. I wish mine was as luminous 🙂
Superb post, Janet. Always so much to glean and learn from these pearls of yours…..Splendid! Hugs! ❤
Exquisite and wise, as always. (K)
Janet, your gentle reminder that creative play is the entry to bringing our vision into focus is the message that I needed to hear. You’ve given me the nudge and inspiration ~ I look forward to having fun creating without restraint today.
Beautiful paintings Janet! And I love hearing about your creative process, seeding ideas and using play to nurture them. 🙂 May I use one of these images to create a poem for my blog?
Great post! Beautiful work!
Beautiful vibrant art work!
Just loving seeing how your moments of inspiration work, they always end in radiance! Beautiful, beautiful painting! A treat to visit, as always.xxx
Janet, you and a few others have been encouraging me all week long with words of hope and inspiration! I am planning to sit at my desk and play with my watercolors this weekend! I have been doing other stuff, and some drawing, but it has been too long since I just played with any paint! Thanks so much for all you share. Your hummingbirds are gorgeous!
