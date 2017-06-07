12 thoughts on “How does the creative process work?

  2. Doc Kandinsky

    Hi Janet . Thanks so much for sharing this. My creative process is very close to yours. And colors play a tremendously important role in it. Kandinsky said that color created a resonance in us and art can thus at moments make the human soul vibrate. I love that idea of soul vibrations because it’s really what I resent.
    That’s why I feel that what we actually do is paint our emotions.
    Have a wonderful day.
    Uwe

  6. Mary

    Janet, your gentle reminder that creative play is the entry to bringing our vision into focus is the message that I needed to hear. You’ve given me the nudge and inspiration ~ I look forward to having fun creating without restraint today.

  7. Writing to Freedom

    Beautiful paintings Janet! And I love hearing about your creative process, seeding ideas and using play to nurture them. 🙂 May I use one of these images to create a poem for my blog?

  10. snowbird

    Just loving seeing how your moments of inspiration work, they always end in radiance! Beautiful, beautiful painting! A treat to visit, as always.xxx

  11. whitefeatherfloating

    Janet, you and a few others have been encouraging me all week long with words of hope and inspiration! I am planning to sit at my desk and play with my watercolors this weekend! I have been doing other stuff, and some drawing, but it has been too long since I just played with any paint! Thanks so much for all you share. Your hummingbirds are gorgeous!

