As I will be away until the second week of July, I leave you with this quote from Joseph Campbell 1904-1987
“People say that what we’re all seeking is the meaning of life. I don’t think that’s what we’re seeking. I think what we are seeking is an experience of being alive, so that our life experiences on the purely physical plane will have resonances with our innermost being and reality, so that we actually feel the rapture of being alive.”
watercolour/gouache – magical hummingbird I will be painting, writing, celebrating life and enjoying the company of dear friends during the next few weeks……
watercolourOnce again I have been reminded through the untimely death of a good friend of the importance of making the very best of every moment we have.
watercolourNot to put off what we really want to do….but rather to take on life’s new adventures with a sense of excitement.
watercolourNot to wait for the perfect time to do something, because there never is a perfect time…just today.
watercolour/gouache“Follow your Bliss” – another quote from Joseph Campbell.
For thirty years I have adhered to this way of being. It doesn’t mean that I have received all my ‘wants’ but rather that my ‘needs’ have been met in ways that I could never have been creative enough to imagine……..
watercolourAnd so today I follow the example of the magical hummingbirds, soaring above all the madness and drinking from the sweet nectar of life……..:)
watercolour/gouache
A bientôt
Have a great break❣️ That’s some fine quotes and absolutely lovely water colours, Janet.
Thank you very much – Janet 🙂
Wow! Those are gorgeous paintings jcrhumming and great reflections too!
By the way, thank you for taking the time to like my reblog at Success Inspirer’s World.
I do appreciate it. Enjoy your break!
regards, LynDurante.com
You are most welcome, and thank you very much for this lovely compliment…janet 🙂
Wow! I’m completely mesmerised by your amazing artworks! I hope you have a nice break x
Thank you for such a lovely compliment…janet 🙂
Absolutely stunning.
Thank you very much – Janet 🙂
Are they your watercolours? Absolutely beautiful
Yes, they are my watercolours – thank you for the compliment…Janet 🙂
I’m going to show them to my mum who is just starting out but she will adore them. So beautiful Janet. Thank you
My condolences on the loss of your friend. God bless you as you grieve. You make such beautiful pictures! May your break away from here be all you need it to be.
Thank you so much 🙂
I’m enjoying the rapture of life once again and your paintings simply enhance the effect! Thank you, dear Janet. 🙂 xxx
Now that really does make me smile 🙂 I will be sitting there with you at the Pilot before this summer is out xxx
I look forward to that more than you can imagine! xx
Beautiful Janet. Enjoy! (I know you will) (K)