As I will be away until the second week of July, I leave you with this quote from Joseph Campbell 1904-1987

“People say that what we’re all seeking is the meaning of life. I don’t think that’s what we’re seeking. I think what we are seeking is an experience of being alive, so that our life experiences on the purely physical plane will have resonances with our innermost being and reality, so that we actually feel the rapture of being alive.”

watercolour/gouache – magical hummingbird I will be painting, writing, celebrating life and enjoying the company of dear friends during the next few weeks……

watercolour Once again I have been reminded through the untimely death of a good friend of the importance of making the very best of every moment we have.

watercolour Not to put off what we really want to do….but rather to take on life’s new adventures with a sense of excitement.

watercolour Not to wait for the perfect time to do something, because there never is a perfect time…just today.

watercolour/gouache “Follow your Bliss” – another quote from Joseph Campbell.

For thirty years I have adhered to this way of being. It doesn’t mean that I have received all my ‘wants’ but rather that my ‘needs’ have been met in ways that I could never have been creative enough to imagine……..

watercolour And so today I follow the example of the magical hummingbirds, soaring above all the madness and drinking from the sweet nectar of life……..:)

watercolour/gouache

A bientôt