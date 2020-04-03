Rapid watercolour of chicken……Something playful for the weekend.

Something PLAYFUL for the weekend…..

The word ‘mud’ comes up quite a lot when talking about watercolour painting. This rapid watercolour sketch of a chicken is all about avoiding mud…..

For those who are nervous of using good paper…allow yourself to play on newspaper, inexpensive wall paper lining, or anything else that might be at hand and I always suggest working on at least two pieces at once….four is better:)

Just begin – You will note that all the whites in this image are dry white paper.

If you are using a photograph – remember it is simply your ‘jumping off point’

View the colours and shapes of your subject – as if it were a jigsaw puzzle and remember there are no lines around Mother Nature… Everything is fluid…which is why watercolour is the perfect medium.

One very important technique I have used in this little demo is to take a clean wet brush – using it to tease paint out which is already on the paper. This gives an element of control and helps to keep the dry white paper areas.

Remember there are no mistakes in this fluid painting….allow the watercolour to perform its magic – and most importantly allow yourself to Play.

A Bientôt.