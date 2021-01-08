Warming up with Peter Paul Rubens 

I am repeating some of my favourite warm up exercise to start this course of tutorials. I hope that some of you have used my last post ‘Starting From Scratch’ to get the juices flowing….

The Tiger Hunt by Peter Paul Rubens…..(1615) The Tiger Hunt is one of those paintings that permeates all the senses. It stirs me deeply. I can hear the noise of the hunt coming off the canvas. I can smell the sweat of the warriors and animals. It is alive.

As in any great masterpiece the rhythm and harmony within this painting can only be achieved when all elements of the artwork come together in a unified manner..

I thought it would be a good exercise to work from a photograph of this painting to help us to see and understand it better and at the same time warm up and get the creative juices flowing.

I used the image of The Tiger Hunt only as a JUMPING OFF POINT. to warm up.

I was not trying to copy it exactly…this is very important. Working very quickly using watercolours, I wanted to explore and discover the rhythmic values in the painting…..

Squint your eyes and try to observe the painting broken down into shapes and colour…

I then copied it down to black and white – which helps us to understand and see the structure of a painting better.

Using a Prussian. blue and burnt Sienna mix I sketched out a very fast watercolour detail which again helped me to see and understand the image.

If you would prefer, choose an image that you would like to explore – and have some fun. It’s a good way to begin the day. At the same time we can learn a great deal about the way an artist thinks.

Think jigsaw puzzle…abstraction…don’t get caught up in the detail.

If you do this it will set you up for the day….

Over the weekend I will use this image as my ‘jumping off point’ for a tutorial for next week…..watch this space.

a bientôt

Janet.