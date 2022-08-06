Tree gratitude…..

I love trees – always have and always will – they give us so much.
This tree is on a beautiful estate in the UK – a place where I enjoyed attending Adlerian workshops for several summers.
Along with its magnificence, it sheltered us. Sitting beneath its beautiful limbs we could dream while taking in its magic. watercolour.
Trees don’t have to be grand to be beautiful…..This little tree in the main square of Olhao Portugal is a beauty. Whenever I saw it or sat beneath it I thought of all the many other people who had sat there enjoying the shade – and dreaming. – watercolour
We are experiencing a drought in the UK, along with many other places in our beautiful world…..Our green and verdant land is looking very brown and tired….
Protecting our trees is paramount to our wellbeing.
A little olive tree I sat beneath when painting in Conca de Marini Italy.
The 150 year old olive tree in the courtyard in Portugal....a tree I always think of with love. So many happy times experienced beneath this tree….so many conversations and meetings.
As in all life of these trees are interconnected. They bring so much for which I am most grateful.
Wherever you are enjoy the day and find a tree to sit beneath and soak in the magic…..
Trees are the wisdom keepers I think. You capture their spirit. (K)
Thank you K for this lovely compliment. :)X
I wonder if you’ve read: “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World.” If not, you might enjoy it 🙂
You are the third person to ask me this and so I will now order the book. There has been quite a bit of talk about it on BBC 4. Thank you very much:)
It’s such an interesting read. I’ve actually read the book twice.
My copy will be delivered today…and so will let you know after I read it. Thank you so much for the recommendation. 🙂
Great!!! I hope you enjoy it Janet 🙂
Beautiful paintings.
Thank you Timothy:)
I love trees and I love the tree and bench painting. I hope you get some rain and relief. We finally had some rain.
Thank you Brad….none forecast yet. Eventually it must come.X
Would have to agree with you concerning trees.
Thank you Dear PeterXX
Hello Janet,Talking about trees and brown:Â we have a conifer in our back garden which used to beÂ green and beautiful. Some time ago it started to turn brown. I thought it might have been lack of water so I watered it generously – it didn’t help. Someone said it was a fungus but the typical signs for a fungus infection are not really there.Anyway, we cannot get ourselves to having it felled. – By the way: the big tree to the right is a mighty beech.Love,Â Carmen and Gareth
Good morning Carmen. Always lovely to see you here. I am always very sad when a tree is sick or dies….YOu might need to get someone who knows what they are talking about to take a look at yours. As for brown…it’s everywhere…when it does rain again we will all be jumping up and down. When I get down to Wales I promise to come and see you…something I would love to do. I am off t the States on the 7th to stay with Jarrod and is partner Kendle on their horse farm in Amish country….Christie will come down for a week form Boston…Other than the travel which I am dreading, I am of course really looking forward to seeing them. It will be Jarrod’s 56th birthday two days after I arrive. Sending you both love…hope you are keeping well. Janet XX