Tree gratitude…..

15 Replies

I love trees – always have and always will – they give us so much.

This tree is on a beautiful estate in the UK – a place where I enjoyed attending Adlerian workshops for several summers.

Along with its magnificence, it sheltered us. Sitting beneath its beautiful limbs we could dream while taking in its magic. watercolour.

Trees don’t have to be grand to be beautiful…..This little tree in the main square of Olhao Portugal is a beauty. Whenever I saw it or sat beneath it I thought of all the many other people who had sat there enjoying the shade – and dreaming. – watercolour

We are experiencing a drought in the UK, along with many other places in our beautiful world…..Our green and verdant land is looking very brown and tired….

Protecting our trees is paramount to our wellbeing.

A little olive tree I sat beneath when painting in Conca de Marini Italy.

The 150 year old olive tree in the courtyard in Portugal....a tree I always think of with love. So many happy times experienced beneath this tree….so many conversations and meetings.

As in all life of these trees are interconnected. They bring so much for which I am most grateful.

Wherever you are enjoy the day and find a tree to sit beneath and soak in the magic…..

15 thoughts on “Tree gratitude…..

  6. carmendietz@aol.com

    Hello Janet,Talking about trees and brown:Â  we have a conifer in our back garden which used to beÂ  green and beautiful. Some time ago it started to turn brown. I thought it might have been lack of water so I watered it generously – it didn’t help. Someone said it was a fungus but the typical signs for a fungus infection are not really there.Anyway, we cannot get ourselves to having it felled. – By the way: the big tree to the right is a mighty beech.Love,Â Carmen and Gareth

    Reply
    1. janetweightreed10 Post author

      Good morning Carmen. Always lovely to see you here. I am always very sad when a tree is sick or dies….YOu might need to get someone who knows what they are talking about to take a look at yours. As for brown…it’s everywhere…when it does rain again we will all be jumping up and down. When I get down to Wales I promise to come and see you…something I would love to do. I am off t the States on the 7th to stay with Jarrod and is partner Kendle on their horse farm in Amish country….Christie will come down for a week form Boston…Other than the travel which I am dreading, I am of course really looking forward to seeing them. It will be Jarrod’s 56th birthday two days after I arrive. Sending you both love…hope you are keeping well. Janet XX

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.