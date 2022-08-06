Tree gratitude…..

I love trees – always have and always will – they give us so much.

This tree is on a beautiful estate in the UK – a place where I enjoyed attending Adlerian workshops for several summers.

Along with its magnificence, it sheltered us. Sitting beneath its beautiful limbs we could dream while taking in its magic. watercolour.

Trees don’t have to be grand to be beautiful…..This little tree in the main square of Olhao Portugal is a beauty. Whenever I saw it or sat beneath it I thought of all the many other people who had sat there enjoying the shade – and dreaming. – watercolour

We are experiencing a drought in the UK, along with many other places in our beautiful world…..Our green and verdant land is looking very brown and tired….

Protecting our trees is paramount to our wellbeing.

A little olive tree I sat beneath when painting in Conca de Marini Italy.

The 150 year old olive tree in the courtyard in Portugal....a tree I always think of with love. So many happy times experienced beneath this tree….so many conversations and meetings.

As in all life of these trees are interconnected. They bring so much for which I am most grateful.

Wherever you are enjoy the day and find a tree to sit beneath and soak in the magic…..