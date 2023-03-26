SEEING LIFE THROUGH A PRISM OF COLOUR…..

I am giving a workshop this Wednesday with a costume model and so thought it would be a good time to show some quick watercolour sketches.

All of the following paintings are very spontaneous, with a view to capturing the essence of my subject – in other words what lies beneath the skin rather than the veneer that we tend to present to the world.

A beautiful musician friend

My rock chick/astrologer friend Carolyn…..watercolour/gouache

I can live within a monochromatic world or a world filled with colour….it all depends on the way I choose to see things….

A spontaneous full sheet watercolour – wearing my favourite walking hat in Wales…..

A very happy day with friends – picnic in France….- so much colour and joy within and without….

Fellow artist and friend, Miza...

David, a lovely man – and excellent model – warm up for.a session in Chester UK.

Young girl at Mission Hill School Boston, USA…. Very quick sketches.

Another young girl from Mission Hill School Boston, USA

Quick sketch of Capucine – Caramany, SW France.

Janet. 🙂

