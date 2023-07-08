The Chair in Mas Cabardes appeared like a mirage…..

I am re-blogging this because I have started to do many more rapid sketches – mood sketches….They always take me back to the exact moment when I painted them…..This particular moment of spying this chair flooded in the silent southern light of Mas Cabardes will always stay with me. –
Rapid watercolour sketch of chair in house at Mas Cabardes France
All the sketches in this post are rapid watercolours taken from one of my many sketchbooks.
I arrived at the house in the village of Mas Cabardes during early evening hours. I had taken the train from Paris to Carcassonne, where I took a local mini bus up into the beautiful Montain Noir area to the village.
After retrieving the house key from the local Epicerie ….I walked into a house flooded with the light of the South….and there in one of the rooms was a chair…like a mirage….totally integrated into the light and colour surrounding it. The chair fit like a piece of a magical jigsaw puzzle.
I knew that I was in the right place…
And then there were the cats……
Everywhere I looked…..
Snuggling cats….
Definitely my kind of place….
Steeped in the heart of Cathar country….a feeling of history and spiritual energy emanated from this place……
Craggy cliffs, some with old forts aloft…..a place that had not changed in centuries. followed by a view from one of the hallways in the house….looking out.
I spent quite a bit of time there alone and then returned at a later date when I spent more time with the locals.
Sophie, one of the local children.
Jaques who came to watch me paint….
I plan to use images from other sketchbooks as triggers for new posts.
Janet
I love the energy that you captured, Janet. The speed is still there, and it takes my breath away!
Thank you – this was such an exciting moment I couldn’t get the marks down quickly enough:)
💕
These are beautiful rapid sketches. Laurie likes to do rapid sketches.
I think they are the best…..
I am always intrigued by your colour choices. Would you say it is intentional or intuitive?
I think mostly intuitive….
I was hoping you would say that…your colours are vibrant and unique. I aspire to do the same in my own work.
Thank you for sharing your amazing travels and fabulous paintings. You’ve touched so many lives with your knowledge and talent not only on your travels but on your blog and Facebook.
Thank you so much for your lovely comment. I really appreciate it. 🙂
A wonderful mood and setting as portrayed in your paintings and words.
Thank you Brad. xx
I love these rapid sketches; is it a combination of the colours and lines that puts so energy into the pictures? My favourite is the open window, perhaps because I always enjoy window pictures.
Thank you so much. I am pleased that you like the window, because I also enjoy looking through a window onto the view beyond. When I made that sketch it was a particularly lovely moment. Janet 🙂
I agree with your comment and my favorite is also the open window. I love that the scene outside the window was captured.