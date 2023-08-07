THE GESTURE….Pen/watercolour

I love working with life models…..In an ideal world I would spend the first two hours of every day making rapid drawings/paintings of life models.
This image was unearthed when I visited my friends in Somerset recently. As is so often the case I had completely forgotten about this particular image. Always fun to see with fresh eyes.
Janet.
It’s a wonderful pen/watercolor.
I hear you on ideal world. When I was 15 years old, going to the local college to do live figure drawing with different models of different ages and genders was simply amazing. I still hope to one day connect very deeply again in this way with my drawing and be inspired because life has situated it.
May your pen and line continue to flow with no interruptions.
One of my favorites to do was contour line drawing with the figure because it disciplined me to flow, rather than to ‘think and know.’ I was often surprised by the results! That surprise is what fueled me.
Thank you for sharing, Janet!! Plus I definitely hope you get your ideal world wish so I can see all you post here! 💗