Random Vignettes from my life – as I enter my 50th year as a working artist.

During the past few years, along with painting, I have been writing short random vignettes of some of my life experiences which I plan to share here during the coming year. Ultimately they will be part of my autobiography.

For each vignette I will add one of my paintings….not necessarily connected to the writing…although having said that everything is interconnected.

2022 represents for me 50 years of being a working artist and so a good time to take stock.

I just completed this image of a friend’s beautiful little granddaughter…who I am besotted with:). She represents new beginnings…hope and love.

watercolour/gouache/tombow pen

During the last month or so the iconic painting Christina’s World has come up several times in my life which has prompted me to think back to 1970 when I was 24 years old and had my first encounter with Christina’s World.

A little know fact to most people is that from 1968 til 1971 I was a registered representative on Wall Street working on the block stock trading desk at White, Weld & Co. a very well thought of investment banking firm. As a single mother living and working in New York there was no way I could support my young son through art…and so there I was….in the middle of the financial world.

in 1970 I was dating a man on Wall Street whose good friend happened to own the Coe Kerr Gallery on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. We were invited to an opening at the Gallery.

Upon arrival we were taken to a private room on the top floor of the building.

I remember we were sitting on the floor drinking champagne and enjoying interesting conversation when I was told that across the room from me the painting propped against the wall…was the original Christina’s World!

At that point I had never heard of this painting, nor of Andrew Wyeth or Chadds Ford known for its many connections to the Brandywine River Tradition of Art. At that moment in time I had no idea of the paintings significance.

Just a couple of years later I found myself living in the West Chester/Chadds Ford area – close to the then newly renovated Brandywine River Museum which opened in 1971 – one year after my first encounter with Christina’s World which is now housed at MoMA in New York.

Along with other interesting connections which have just arisen….my daughter gave me the book ‘A Piece of the World’ – by Christina Baker Kline. I began reading yesterday and I can’t put it down….and yes it’s all about Christina’s World.

May you enjoy peace and creativity during the coming year.:)