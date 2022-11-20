Cat Naps….

Cristeve the Cat – watercolour/gouache

Animals teach us so much….including the restorative values of a cat nap.

I find that the natural rhythms of the body and mind usually suggest a cat nap at about 2.30 to 3 p.m:)

A fifteen minute cat nap can change the whole nature of the day….from possibly feeling a little sluggish to being wide awake and ready to go:)

Enjoy.