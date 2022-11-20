Cat Naps….

Cristeve the Cat – watercolour/gouache

Animals teach us so much….including the restorative values of a cat nap.

I find that the natural rhythms of the body and mind usually suggest a cat nap at about 2.30 to 3 p.m:)

A fifteen minute cat nap can change the whole nature of the day….from possibly feeling a little sluggish to being wide awake and ready to go:)

Enjoy.

17 thoughts on “Cat Naps….

  9. Suzanne Bell

    Awwww… 🙂 Purrrfect! (sorry, couldn’t resist). What a beautiful boy is Cristeve! ♥️ And couldn’t agree more: animals can teach us so much – if we just slow down and pay attention. 🙂 In addition to napping, one of my favorite lessons from my kitties is the importance of s-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g….. BIG stretch, forward and back, every time you get up (say, from a catnap! 🙂 This post gives me such joy, Janet – thank you!!

