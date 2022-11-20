Cat Naps….

Cristeve the Cat – watercolour/gouache
Animals teach us so much….including the restorative values of a cat nap.
I find that the natural rhythms of the body and mind usually suggest a cat nap at about 2.30 to 3 p.m:)
A fifteen minute cat nap can change the whole nature of the day….from possibly feeling a little sluggish to being wide awake and ready to go:)
Enjoy.
Beautiful cat pics – I’m a huge cat fan
Thankk you Allison….and so am I a huge cat lover:)
Wonderful watercolors. I think Cristeve’s personality is really coming through.
Thank you:)
Cats have always brought me joy, as do your lovely paintings. 🙂
Thank you:)
Agreed Janet. I’ve only recently allowed myself to nap (or lay down for a while) during the afternoon.
An afternoon nap is the best….:)X
Wonderful colour usage!
Thank you:)
Reblogged this on Hutts Ultra Blogging World.
Thank you dear Peter…hope you enjoy a cat nap or two:)XX
Sweet post, Janet. ❤
Thank you dear Carol:)XX
Janet, I’m sure I’ve spent years in all cat napping. Thank you for the post.].
Glad to hear it….I love cat napping:)
Awwww… 🙂 Purrrfect! (sorry, couldn’t resist). What a beautiful boy is Cristeve! ♥️ And couldn’t agree more: animals can teach us so much – if we just slow down and pay attention. 🙂 In addition to napping, one of my favorite lessons from my kitties is the importance of s-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g….. BIG stretch, forward and back, every time you get up (say, from a catnap! 🙂 This post gives me such joy, Janet – thank you!!