A good time to be alive….

With my two friends Patrick and Maureen in front of the then newly constructed Commonwealth Institute in Kensington London…….now The Design Museum.
I posted this image on FB and Twitter this week with the added text saying ‘what a good time this was to be alive’. In this post I want to examine why so many feel this way.
I will be 77 years old tomorrow….which is a good time to re-examine life…
On my Lambretta scooter with Maureen on the back – Kensington London.
These pictures were taken in 1964 – when I was studying at Rochester Art College…..and only two years before I sailed for the United States…something I had no idea about at the time these pictures was taken.
Although I had not a clue where life would take me, at that time America was not in the cards!
It was to be the start of my understanding that ‘none of us is ever creative enough to know how things will actually work out………’ It was the beginning of my learning to live one day at a time…and to go with the beautiful flow of life. Not always easy…….I am still learning……
The entrance to Rochester Art College – East Gate Rochester
In the garden of East Gate stands the writing house of Charles Dickens….the Swiss Chalet. It is still there today for anyone visiting Rochester.
Close by are Rochester Castle and Cathedral..plus many places to eat and drink. A good place to visit. The area is steeped in the history of Charles Dickens…..
In 1964 it was only eighteen years after WW2 when the UK and much of Europe were still recovering from the madness of two dreadful world wars.
One of the most significant elements was bringing the youth of Europe together….with the realisation that it was the only way there was any hope of keeping future peace.
We were encouraged to have pen pals and exchange programmes which allowed many young people to visit one another’s countries and families…in short it was the beginnings of the European Union which to.my great sadness the Conservative Government has chosen to leave ! I won’t go there right now….it’s all too painful.
In 1948 our wonderful NHS (National Health Service) was founded.
Given that I was born in 1946…I grew up knowing nothing else, but now having experienced countries where health care is all about money, I cherish the NHS even more.
Washing machines, dish washers, dryers, central heating and all the other added luxuries we now take for granted – most people didn’t have.
When just about everyone is on the same level. with most of their needs being met…it makes for a happier and more harmonious population. Plus there were no fast food outlets as we know them today… We walked much more and people’s diets were healthier. Consequently their overall health was better.
So number one, as a population we didn’t have to worry about getting sick….Education was paid for as long as necessary exams were passed, which illiminated worry…and allowed students to focus on their studies.
We didn’t have a lot of material stuff…. i.e. we made. a lot of our own clothes….(I made the coat I am wearing in the first photograph). Public transportation was reliable and affordable…and so there was not the need for everyone to have a car. School children wore school uniform removing the extra burden of trying to keep up with fashion trends.
Music back then was everywhere, but not in the form of expensive tickets and loads of STUFF to buy. There were so many little places everywhere….and of course Art Schools at that time – were the Hub of the music world…a place where some of the top bands featured.
There was a sense of order. Rarely did we see litter or graffiti. Young people did get up on the bus to give their seat to an elderly person. For the most part, people were polite to one another.
This is my mother teaching at a little school in Kent that she was involved with around 1954.
In a nutshell, I don’t remember being worried a lot, rather I had a sense of HOPE – something we all need. Money was definitely not my key aim or goal in life….as long as I had enough and my needs were met – I was OK….and actually that pretty well sums me up today:)
We can’t turn the clock back, but hopefully we can learn from the past…..
This is my Mother, my uncle walking and me in the stroller. It was taken in Richmond Park….not too far from where I live now. Lives are interesting and complicated:)
Janet.
